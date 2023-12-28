Veleno (undisclosed) is slated to miss out versus Nashville on Friday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Veleno is currently mired in a seven-game goal drought during which he recorded 13 shots and three assists. For now, David Perron looks set to take on a top-six role but Veleno should be in the mix to reclaim that spot once given the all-clear. Veleno did practice Thursday, which could set him up to return against Boston on Sunday.