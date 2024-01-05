Veleno recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Veleno has two helpers over three contests since he returned from an undisclosed issue. The 23-year-old shifted back to center after a run of time on the wing, covering for Andrew Copp's (lower body) absence Thursday. Veleno has been a solid depth forward this season, racking up 15 points, 48 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-11 rating over 37 appearances. His uptick in offense and drop in physicality leaves him on the fringe of fantasy relevance in standard formats.