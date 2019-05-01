Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Pens entry-level deal
Veleno inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Wednesday.
Veleno went off for 104 points in 59 games this season with QMJHL Drummondville, more than doubling his production from last year (48 points). While the 19-year-old is eligible to spend another year in juniors, the Red Wings may want to at least have him with AHL Grand Rapids so that he could be called up if needed. A stint in the minors is far from guaranteed, as a strong showing during training camp could even see the center break into the 23-man roster.
