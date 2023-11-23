Veleno registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 shutout win over the Devils.

Veleno had cooled off considerably following a stretch in October that resulted in him netting five goals in as many games, so returning to the scoresheet in such a big win should be a boon for the forward's confidence. A first-round, 30th overall draft pick from 2018, Veleno has had countless chances to prove his worth in Motown, but we've yet to see him break out offensively for a sustained period of time. He's collected eight points through 18 games, which qualifies as a pedestrian output considering how deep the forward position is in fantasy hockey.