Veleno opened the scoring in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Veleno was in perfect position for his goal once Lucas Raymond's shot pinballed off the pad of goaltender Jake Allen. While Veleno hasn't had more than three shots in a given contest, he's been on point, managing six goals through 23 games and turning in a remarkable 22.2 shooting percentage. He's registered only three helpers, but it's safe to say that overall, Veleno is currently exceeding the value of the $825,000 contract extension that he signed ahead of this season.