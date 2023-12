Veleno (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup versus Boston on Sunday.

Veleno missed both games after the Christmas break. He has only one assist in his last six games, giving the center seven goals and 13 points in 34 contests. Veleno is expected to return to his role as a top-six forward, but his time on the power play may be limited as he received no time with the man-advantage in his last two games.