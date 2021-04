Veleno was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday after completing his loan with Malmo of the SHL.

Veleno put up 11 goals and nine assists in 46 appearances with Malmo. He'll likely finish the season competing for playing time with the Griffins. The first-round pick from 2018 isn't likely to be a factor with the big club just yet, but he may get a look in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season.