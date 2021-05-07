site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Rises to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Veleno has been added to Detroit's active roster ahead of Friday's game versus Columbus.
Veleno is expected to center the Red Wings' second line and top power-play unit Friday. The 21-year-old rookie has gone scoreless through four appearances with the big club this season.
