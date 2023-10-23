Veleno scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Veleno erupted for three goals over two games this weekend. He picked up just one assist in four outings prior to the burst of offense. The 23-year-old has four points, seven shots on net, four hits and a plus-4 rating over six contests. He's seeing consistent time in a bottom-six role, though he'll have trouble maintaining any gains on offense since he sees little power-play time.