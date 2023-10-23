Veleno scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Veleno erupted for three goals over two games this weekend. He picked up just one assist in four outings prior to the burst of offense. The 23-year-old has four points, seven shots on net, four hits and a plus-4 rating over six contests. He's seeing consistent time in a bottom-six role, though he'll have trouble maintaining any gains on offense since he sees little power-play time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Lights lamp twice in Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Inks one-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Mired in another slump•
-
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Sets new career high in points•
-
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Ends four-game point drought•
-
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Scores in Thursday's win•