Veleno tallied a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Veleno opened the scoring early in the second period Tuesday, deflecting an Olli Maatta shot over the shoulder of Joey Daccord to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. It's been quite a run for the 23-year-old Veleno, tallying four goals in his last three games after scoring just nine goals with 11 assists in 81 games last season. While it's unlikely he'll provide offense at his current rate, Veleno could be a decent secondary-scoring option while centering David Perron and Daniel Sprong on Detroit's third line.