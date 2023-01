Veleno scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Veleno had picked up three helpers over 10 games since his last goal. The 23-year-old forward's tally midway through the second period stood as his first career game-winner. He's up to six goals, 14 points -- one off of his career high -- and 43 shots on net through 43 contests overall while primarily working in a bottom-six role.