Veleno registered an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Veleno drew a faceoff with Tyler Bertuzzi tracking down the loose puck and flinging it into the cage, but it wasn't nearly enough for the Wings as they were served a punishing loss on the road. With five goals and the same number of assists through 40 games, Veleno is developing into a quality offensive threat, though he's only 22 years old and bench boss Jeff Blashill still has the training wheels on the young pivot.