Veleno delivered four hits during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the visiting Hurricanes.

Veleno has mustered just six points this season, including two assists since Nov. 19. With 22 points during his 98-game career, the 2018 first-round draft pick has yet to provide the type of offense worthy of his prospect status. Veleno, who added two blocks in the loss, has registered a plus-3 rating this season after logging a mins-14 in 66 games as a rookie. With Dylan Larkin suffering an injury Tuesday, Veleno will be expected to step up offensively in the captain's absence.