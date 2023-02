Veleno produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

The helper was Veleno's first since Jan. 10, and he had just two goals in the 12 games in between. The 23-year-old center set a new career high with 16 points through 51 outings this season. He's added 56 shots on net, 98 hits, 26 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating while filling a bottom-six role for much of the campaign.