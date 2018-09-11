Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Shining at NHL Prospect Tournament

Veleno, the 30th overall pick to Detroit in this year's draft, has registered two goals and four assists heading into the championship game of the NHL Prospect Tournament against Columbus on Tuesday.

Lauded for his supreme hockey smarts and skating ability, Veleno may ultimately prove to be a steal for the Red Wings, but he's unlikely to crack the Opening Night roster. Despite all of the uncertainty with team captain Henrik Zetterberg and his back injury. Veleno will assuredly have to wait for a call-up to the big stage, as the likes of Michael Rasmussen and Filip Zadina are believed to be more prepared for the NHL at this juncture. Still, adding Veleno to dynasty rosters would be a shrewd move considering he's a notable prospect who can probably be acquired at minimal expense.