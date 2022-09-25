site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-joe-veleno-sits-out-scrimmage-as-a-precaution | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Sits out scrimmage as a precaution
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Veleno didn't take part in Sunday's scrimmage for maintenance purposes, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Veleno is apparently dealing with a lower-body issue. He probably could have played on Sunday had the Red Wings not made the decision to be cautious.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 7 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read