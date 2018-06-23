Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Sneaks into first round at 30th
Veleno was drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Veleno is one of the smartest players in the draft and a great skater, too. He can blow past guys at speed and his agility is fantastic. Veleno's skill package is good, not great, and he struggles to be the go-to offensive guy on his team. But he's a fantastic complementary scorer on a deeper squad and should comfortably settle into an important third-role line for a long time. Heck, Veleno probably will spend some time on line two at points in his career. Wait on him to develop and earn the job before rostering him. There are a lot of guys like him in the NHL, so you don't need to overreach for him during your keeper draft.
