Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Standing out among prospects
Veleno has scored four times through the first two games of the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit's first-round (30th overall) selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Veleno is off to a blazing start to the tournament. He managed to strike twice on back-to-back days while already accounting for three power-play tallies. The Wings figure to be patient with the 19-year-old phenom, but here's a kid who notched 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in 59 games with QMJHL Drummondville last season -- his fifth year of junior hockey. Keep an eye on him for dynasty purposes.
