Veleno scored his third goal of the season in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-2 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

While Veleno's numbers for the season -- three goals, four points in 15 games -- are thoroughly underwhelming, he does have four points in his last nine contests following a six-game dry spell to begin the season. The fact Veleno is sporting a minus-14 rating for a team whose record is above .500 (7-6-1-1) is more concerning than his lack of offensive production. Veleno, at age 19, is one of the youngest players in the league. While these things can change, the Red Wings are believed to be leaning towards releasing Veleno to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors this upcoming holiday season. He would return to Grand Rapids when the tournament is over.