Veleno scored a goal on two shots and had one hit in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Veleno gave the Red Wings the lead six minutes into the game, going to the net and redirecting a feed from fellow fourth-liner Jonatan Berggren. It was the third straight game with a goal and four consecutive with a point for Veleno. It's a remarkable spasm of offense from a forward, who had just one marker through his first 26 outings.