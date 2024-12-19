Veleno scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Veleno has a point in back-to-back games after previously going 13 contests without one. The 24-year-old has doubled his output to four points through 27 outings this season. He's added 22 shots on net, 41 hits and 19 blocked shots while playing in a fourth-line role. He'll need to show more consistency to be an option in fantasy, and it's unlikely he'll be moving up the lineup.