Veleno scored in Friday's season finale, a 5-3 win over the Devils.

This was Veleno's first point since March 22. The rookie had gone 18 straight games without a goal or an assist, and he was minus-8 over that span. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill tested Veleno at various spots on the lineup, including a top-line role near the finish line, but he was unable to build a meaningful offensive streak, finishing the year with eight goals and seven assists through 66 games. It may be too early to write him off, but this 30th overall pick from 2018 is getting long in the tooth as far as prospects are concerned.