Veleno won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sabres after taking a puck to the head in the second period.
Veleno was struck by a Connor Clifton shot and immediately left the game. The 24-year-old Veleno has been in a top-six role due to Dylan Larkin (lower body) being out. With Larkin not expected back for another week, Veleno's absence will likely force the Red Wings to make a roster move.
