L'Esperance was released from his professional tryout and sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

L'Esperance has five goals representing his point total through 33 NHL games, which all took place between 2018-21 with the Stars. The Red Wings love having home-grown talent in the system, and L'Esperance will report back to the Griffins. He provided 25 goals and 24 assists through 72 games last campaign at the AHL level.