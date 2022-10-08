site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Joel L'Esperance: Released from PTO
L'Esperance was released from his PTO on Friday, according to the Red Wings' website.
L'Esperance last played in the NHL for the Stars, back in the 2020-21 season. He should wind up somewhere in the minors.
