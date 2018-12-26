Red Wings' Johan Franzen: Details daily struggles
Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Franzen said he's in a daily battle with depression, anxiety and panic attacks, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit Free Press reports.
This information was originally disseminated by Gunnar Nordstrom from the Swedish web site SportExpression; he interviewed Franzen on Sunday. Now 38 years old but technically still under contract with the Red Wings until 2019-20, the Swede affectionally known as "The Mule" spent parts of 11 seasons playing for Detroit and scored 187 goals to complement 183 assists over 602 career contests. Franzen, who's reportedly sustained at least four concussions, said he's embarrassed by his memory loss but has "visited numerous doctors" and aspires to eventually move back home from his current residence in Detroit.
