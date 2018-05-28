Red Wings' Johan Franzen: Intensive treatment for post-concussion syndrome

Franzen (concussion) has entered an "intensive treatment program" in Denver, MLive.com reports.

Franzen ranks 22nd all-time among Red Wings in points with 370 (187 goals, 183 assists) over 602 career games. He hasn't appeared in a game since October of 2015, as post-concussion syndrome has taken a serious toll on him. "The last months have been really bad," Franzen's wife Cissi wrote in her blog entitled "Franzen Residence," but the family remains "very hopeful for the future" as the winger seeks treatment at the Marcus Brain Health Institute. Franzen is technically still under contract with Detroit at a cap hit of $3.954 million -- a figure assuaged by his long-term injured reserve designation.