Gibson stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Gibson had won his previous two starts, and he kept the Sabres off the board for half the game. They then scored two goals in the second and third periods, which the Red Wings couldn't match. Gibson is 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed over four starts this season. He's not bringing much consistency to the crease, and Cam Talbot has won all three of his starts so far. Talbot is likely to get the nod for Thursday versus the Islanders, but it's anybody's guess who gets the crease for Detroit beyond that.