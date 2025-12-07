Gibson stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

This was a back-and-forth game, and Patrick Kane's tally late in the third period was what made Gibson a winner. While he's allowed 22 goals over his last five games, he's now won two straight starts. Gibson and Cam Talbot have alternated starts over the last week-plus, which is likely the best arrangement for both of them to stay productive. On the year, Gibson is 6-7-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 15 starts. If the goaltending pattern holds, Talbot would play Monday in Vancouver while Gibson would get the nod Wednesday in Calgary in the first half of a back-to-back.