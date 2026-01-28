Red Wings' John Gibson: Allows two goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.
Gibson's eight-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, and although he posted a decent performance across the board with a .905 save percentage, the offense didn't provide him with enough support. Gibson has been playing very well in recent weeks and has gone 11 straight starts allowing three or fewer goals. He's gone 9-2-0 with a 1.72 GAA and an impressive .936 save percentage during that 11-game stretch.
