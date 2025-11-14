Gibson (upper body) was cleared and will be active Saturday versus Buffalo, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Friday.

Head coach Todd McLellan did not name a starter for Saturday at his Friday press conference, but did say that Gibson is good to go. Gibson, who left Thursday's game after two periods with the injury, is 4-5-0 with a 3.14 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 10 starts this season.