Gibson will defend the home crease in Sunday's clash against the Jets.

Gibson led the Red Wings onto the ice Sunday ahead of his second start of the new season. He played well in his season debut Friday, allowing just one goal on 20 shots on net, but Detroit's offense left him out to dry in the 2-0 loss. The 33-year-old veteran backstop is coming off a strong season, where he posted a 29-22-4 record, four shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 57 regular-season outings in 2025-26. He'll be matched up against the Jets on Sunday, who lost their Opening Night clash in overtime against the Bruins, making Gibson a solid fantasy option in all formats.