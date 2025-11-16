Gibson stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Gibson looked on pace to secure the win when the Red Wings were leading 4-1 late in the second period, but he gave up four unanswered goals en route to another loss. He hasn't won in any of his previous five starts, going 0-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .875 save percentage over that span. Gibson's last win came against the Blues on Oct. 28. His next chance to get back to winning ways will come Monday on the road against the Rangers.