Gibson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Gibson was beaten four times between the first period and the early stages of the second frame. However, he shut the door afterward, and after receiving support from an offense that scored six unanswered goals, he ended up claiming the win. Despite winning three of his five starts this season, Gibson hasn't been a reliable presence between the pipes for Detroit. He's allowed at least four goals in three of those outings while stopping 107 of the 123 shots he's faced thus far.