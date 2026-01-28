Gibson stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Gibson saw the end of his eight-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday, and although he posted a decent performance across the board with a .905 save percentage, the offense didn't provide him enough support. Gibson has been playing very well in recent weeks and has gone 11 straight starts allowing three or fewer goals, a stretch in which he's gone 9-2-0 with a 1.72 GAA and an impressive .936 save percentage.