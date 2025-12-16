default-cbs-image
Gibson will tend the twine at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.00 GAA and two shutouts. With the 32-year-old netminder taking the first game of the back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect Cam Talbot to get the nod at home versus Utah on Wednesday.

