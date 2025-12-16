Red Wings' John Gibson: Between pipes against Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will tend the twine at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.
Gibson is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.00 GAA and two shutouts. With the 32-year-old netminder taking the first game of the back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect Cam Talbot to get the nod at home versus Utah on Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Posts second shutout of season•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Starting Saturday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Makes 34 saves Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Posts shutout Monday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Drawing second consecutive start•