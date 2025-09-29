Gibson will tend the home twine in Monday's exhibition contest against the Penguins, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Gibson will draw into his second start of the preseason Monday. The veteran netminder was sharp in limited action Friday against the Penguins, turning aside 13 of 14 shots before giving way to Michal Postava. Gibson will attempt to help Detroit get into the postseason for the first time since 2016 in 2025-26.