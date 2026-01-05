Gibson will tend the twine on the road versus the Senators on Monday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Gibson has taken the bulk of the workload since the start of December, appearing in 11 of the Wings' 18 outings. During the stretch, the veteran netminder has been fantastic, as he has posted a 9-2-0 record, 2.20 GAA and one shutout. As long as Gibson continues to rack up wins, he should continue to feature prominently in Detroit's goalie rotation.