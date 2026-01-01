Gibson turned aside 23 of 24 shots on net in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Gibson turned in a fantastic performance in Wednesday's contest, as he didn't allow a goal until the 47-minute mark while Detroit's offense had already scored two goals. With the win, he is up to a 13-8-1 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 23 outings this season. After losing his first game in nine tries in his last appearance, the win brings him up to a 9-1-0 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his last 10 starts. During that stretch, he allowed two goals or less exactly half of those starts, which includes two shutouts. The Red Wings currently hold a two-point lead over the rest of the Atlantic Division and have shown no signs of slowing down. With Gibson commanding a bulk of the team's starts, he could be in for one of the best seasons of his career, making him a top waiver-wire add in a solid chunk of fantasy formats.