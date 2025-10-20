Gibson made 16 saves on 18 attempts in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Gibson had a relatively easy outing Sunday as he saw just 18 shots on goal from the reigning Western Conference champs. The 32-year-old netminder tended a clean first period before allowing the first goal halfway through the second period. The latter of the two he surrendered was against Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner. Sunday's victory was Gibson's second consecutive win between the pipes, and he now has a 2-1-0 record, a 2.98 GAA, and a .873 save percentage through three appearances. His early numbers this season aren't quite what he posted in 29 regular-season appearances a year ago, but he continues to find a way to outduel opposing goalies. If both Gibson and Cam Talbot remain healthy, Gibson should have solid streaming value and is a candidate for spot starts when his name is called. After playing in Detroit's last two contests, he will likely have a game off before having a chance to appear against the New York Islanders on Thursday.