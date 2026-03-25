Gibson stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa took control early and built a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, and while Gibson shut the door the rest of the way, his offense couldn't close the gap. The veteran netminder has allowed more than three goals only once in 10 March outings while posting a 2.47 GAA and .909 save percentage, but he has just a 3-5-1 record to show for it.