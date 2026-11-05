Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that Gibson (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson exited Tuesday's game against the Lightning due to his lower-body injury. Daniil Tarasov had already been expected to start Thursday's home game against the Golden Knights, but it appears as though Gibson will be unable to dress as the backup for at least one game. Gibson continues to be evaluated by the team, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, while Michal Postava will presumably serve as the backup if Tarasov is officially named the starter Thursday.