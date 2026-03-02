Red Wings' John Gibson: Dealing with upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson is unlikely to return to Monday's game against the Predators due to an upper-body injury.
Gibson turned aside 10 of 11 shots (.909 save percentage) in the first period of Monday's matchup, but he was replaced by Cam Talbot to begin the second period. The severity of Gibson's injury isn't yet clear, and whether he could be available for Wednesday's game against Vegas remains to be seen.
