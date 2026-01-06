Gibson turned aside 35 of 38 shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Gibson played with a lead for the majority of the contest, giving him the confidence to post his second-highest save total in a game this season. With the win, the 35-year-old netminder is up to a 14-9-1 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Since his stretch of strong play began Dec. 2, he has a 10-2-0 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 12 outings. A very small list of netminders have been better during this time, giving Detroit's new 1A option a bright fantasy outlook moving forward. He is a top waiver wire target across most two-goalie formats, and his next chance to take the ice is Thursday against the Canucks.