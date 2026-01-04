Gibson made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday. The final two goals were empty-netters.

He was exceptional as the Penguins swarmed the offensive zone and carried the play for most of the contest. Gibson has gone 1-2-0 after an eight-game winning streak. He is 13-9-1 with two shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 24 starts this season.