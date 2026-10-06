Gibson is slated to get the starting nod at home against the Senators on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson has lost each of his first two outings despite posting an impressive 2.07 GAA and .915 save percentage. The netminder could get some offensive reinforcements soon, as Dylan Larkin (upper body) has been taken off non-roster injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's tilt. With some more scoring, Gibson should be capable of picking up plenty of wins, as he figures to see the bulk of the workload for the Wings.