Gibson is set to start at home against Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Gibson will attempt to get back into the win column after losing his past three outings -- he allowed nine goals on 84 shots (.893 save percentage) over that stretch. The 32-year-old netminder has a 4-5-0 record, 3.15 GAA and .882 save percentage in nine outings this year. Anaheim has been a dangerous adversary this year. The Ducks have an 11-4-1 record and rank second in goals per game with 3.94.