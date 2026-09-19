Gibson is slated to start on the road against Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason tilt.

Gibson is projected to man the net for the first two periods of the exhibition contest, and Trey Augustine is penciled in to take over for the third frame. The 33-year-old Gibson had a 29-22-4 record, 2.72 GAA and .901 save percentage in 57 regular-season appearances with Detroit in 2025-26. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign as the Red Wings' No. 1 netminder, while Daniil Tarasov is set to serve as the understudy.