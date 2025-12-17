Gibson stopped 16 of 18 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

After allowing the opening goal of the game inside the first five minutes, Gibson stopped all but one shot across the final two periods while Detroit's offense came to life to complete the comeback. With the win, the 32-year-old netminder is up to a 10-7-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. After going 0-4-1 across six games in November, Gibson has completely flipped the switch in December, where he is 6-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage in six games. With the Red Wings surging as a team, Gibson has elevated his own performances and is one of the best streaming options across all fantasy formats amidst his win streak. While Cam Talbot will likely receive the nod in Wednesday's half of a back-to-back, Gibson has a solid chance to start Saturday in the nation's capital.