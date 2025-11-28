default-cbs-image
Gibson will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson has struggled since the end of October, going 0-4-1 while allowing 21 goals on 154 shots in his last six appearances. He has a 4-6-1 record with a 3.47 GAA and an .870 save percentage across 12 outings this season. Tampa Bay sits eighth in the league with 3.22 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

